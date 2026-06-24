Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, HD, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 27,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 3,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 23,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 28,074 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,500 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, HD options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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