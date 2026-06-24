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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, HD, LUV

June 24, 2026 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 27,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 3,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 23,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 28,074 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,500 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, HD options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UAL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

UAL
HD
LUV

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