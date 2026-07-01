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TRUP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TRUP, CEG, ASTS

July 01, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 2,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 401,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,000 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 24,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 145,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 26,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, CEG options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TRUP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TRUP
CEG
ASTS

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