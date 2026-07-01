Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TRUP, CEG, ASTS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 2,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 401,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,000 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 24,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 145,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 26,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, CEG options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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