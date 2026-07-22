Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TEAM, TXN, NAVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 17,074 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 3,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 40,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) saw options trading volume of 3,838 contracts, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, TXN options, or NAVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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