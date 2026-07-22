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TEAM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TEAM, TXN, NAVI

July 22, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 17,074 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 40,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) saw options trading volume of 3,838 contracts, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, TXN options, or NAVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TEAM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TEAM
TXN
NAVI

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