Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TEAM, TXN, NAVI

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 40,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) saw options trading volume of 3,838 contracts, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, TXN options, or NAVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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