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SOFI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SOFI, HIMS, ECHO

July 29, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 684,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 68.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 35,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 114,547 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 5,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,700 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: ECHO) options are showing a volume of 37,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of ECHO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,200 underlying shares of ECHO. Below is a chart showing ECHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, HIMS options, or ECHO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SOFI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SOFI
HIMS
ECHO

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