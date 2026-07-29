Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SOFI, HIMS, ECHO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 684,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 68.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 35,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 114,547 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 5,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,700 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: ECHO) options are showing a volume of 37,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of ECHO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,200 underlying shares of ECHO. Below is a chart showing ECHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, HIMS options, or ECHO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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