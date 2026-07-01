Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIRI, MATX, HUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 34,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 15,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 1,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 21,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, MATX options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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