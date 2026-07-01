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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIRI, MATX, HUT

July 01, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 34,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 15,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 1,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 21,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, MATX options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SIRI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SIRI
MATX
HUT

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