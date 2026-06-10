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SERV

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SERV, SNDK, AMD

June 10, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Serve Robotics Inc. (Symbol: SERV), where a total volume of 47,245 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.6% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 32,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 93,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1350 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 241,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 11,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SERV options, SNDK options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SERV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SERV Split History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SERV-> Cheap Financial Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SERV
SNDK
AMD

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