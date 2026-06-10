Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SERV, SNDK, AMD

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 93,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1350 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,100 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 241,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 11,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SERV options, SNDK options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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