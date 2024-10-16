Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROCK, RKT, USB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gibraltar Industries Inc (Symbol: ROCK), where a total volume of 920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 92,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of ROCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of ROCK. Below is a chart showing ROCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 15,412 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) options are showing a volume of 31,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

