Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ROCK, RKT, USB

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 15,412 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) options are showing a volume of 31,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROCK options, RKT options, or USB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding LFAC
HELI Videos
DMYD shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.