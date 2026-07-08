Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PENG, RUN, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG), where a total of 30,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 101,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 20,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 231,043 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 17,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENG options, RUN options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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