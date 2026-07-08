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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PENG, RUN, MSTR

July 08, 2026 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG), where a total of 30,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 101,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 20,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 231,043 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 17,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PENG options, RUN options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PENG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PENG shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PENG-> Stock DMA-> More articles by this source->

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PENG
RUN
MSTR

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