Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PACS, AA, DOCU

March 12, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS), where a total of 3,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 525,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,200 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 27,745 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 11,080 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PACS options, AA options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

