Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PACS, AA, DOCU

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 27,745 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 11,080 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
