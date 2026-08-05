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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NYT, CE, MD

August 05, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), where a total of 20,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.5% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw options trading volume of 22,375 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.3% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) options are showing a volume of 8,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,300 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NYT options, CE options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NYT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NYT market cap history-> NYT Options Chain-> Historical EPS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NYT
CE
MD

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