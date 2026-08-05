Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NYT, CE, MD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), where a total of 20,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.5% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 4,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw options trading volume of 22,375 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.3% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) options are showing a volume of 8,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,300 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NYT options, CE options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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