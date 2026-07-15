Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, CPS, MSFT

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) options are showing a volume of 2,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.5% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 832,634 contracts, representing approximately 83.3 million underlying shares or approximately 177.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 15, 2026, with 78,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, CPS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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