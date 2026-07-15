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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, CPS, MSFT

July 15, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 3.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 219.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 15, 2026, with 332,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) options are showing a volume of 2,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.5% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 832,634 contracts, representing approximately 83.3 million underlying shares or approximately 177.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 15, 2026, with 78,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, CPS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NVDA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MSFT

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