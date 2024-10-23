News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NE, UPST, RILY

October 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), where a total of 9,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 920,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,000 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 31,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 11,671 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NE options, UPST options, or RILY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

