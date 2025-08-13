Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, LULU, BIRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 363,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 335.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 28,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 53,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 24,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.5% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,000 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

