Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, LULU, BIRK

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 53,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 24,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.5% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,000 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, LULU options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
WARR shares outstanding history
IBND shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.