Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, BNY, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 19,675 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 13,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY) saw options trading volume of 24,244 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of BNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BNY. Below is a chart showing BNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 4,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

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Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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