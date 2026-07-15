Markets
MMM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, BNY, BLK

July 15, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 19,675 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 13,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY) saw options trading volume of 24,244 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of BNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BNY. Below is a chart showing BNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 4,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, BNY options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MMM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MMM Insider Buying-> MMM Split History-> Cheap Consumer Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMM
BNY
BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.