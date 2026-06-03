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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MED, ASTS, ROKU

June 03, 2026 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 1,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 228,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 152,002 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 9,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,200 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 10,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MED options, ASTS options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MED Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MED
ASTS
ROKU

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