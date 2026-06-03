Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MED, ASTS, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 1,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 228,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 152,002 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 9,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,200 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 10,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MED options, ASTS options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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