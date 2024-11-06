News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, FLG, LNC

November 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 8,791 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 879,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) saw options trading volume of 39,850 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,000 underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 9,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

