Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, FLG, LNC

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) saw options trading volume of 39,850 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,000 underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 9,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,200 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, FLG options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
XPH Average Annual Return
BVA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.