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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, CRM, AXP

July 22, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 7,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 771,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 65,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 4,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CRM options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MDB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MDB
CRM
AXP

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