Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, CRM, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 7,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 771,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 65,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 4,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CRM options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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