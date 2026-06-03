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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, TFIN, BA

June 03, 2026 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 12,312 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) options are showing a volume of 1,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 46,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, TFIN options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LMND Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LMND
TFIN
BA

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