Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, TFIN, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 12,312 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) options are showing a volume of 1,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 46,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, TFIN options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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