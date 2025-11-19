Markets
LLY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, SYNA, ASTS

November 19, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 33,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) saw options trading volume of 2,976 contracts, representing approximately 297,600 underlying shares or approximately 70% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,500 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 73,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 19,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, SYNA options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
