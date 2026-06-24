Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JACK, KBH, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 6,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 3,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 9,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 967,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 34,673 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 3,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JACK options, KBH options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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