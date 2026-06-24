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JACK

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JACK, KBH, AFRM

June 24, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 6,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 9,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 967,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 34,673 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 3,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JACK options, KBH options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further JACK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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JACK
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AFRM

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