Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ITT, BE, GS

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 41,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 20,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 14,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ITT options, BE options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
