Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ITT, BE, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 1,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 349,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 41,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 20,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 14,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ITT options, BE options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

