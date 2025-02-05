News & Insights

Markets
ITT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ITT, BE, GS

February 05, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 1,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 349,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 41,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 20,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 14,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ITT options, BE options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of BWMC
 ZETA market cap history
 Institutional Holders of USA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of BWMC-> ZETA market cap history-> Institutional Holders of USA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ITT
BE
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.