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IRON

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRON, GS, AVGO

June 17, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON), where a total volume of 6,019 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 33,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 434,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 17, 2026, with 26,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IRON options, GS options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IRON Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IRON-> IRON Options Chain-> S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IRON
GS
AVGO

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