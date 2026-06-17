Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRON, GS, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON), where a total volume of 6,019 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 33,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 434,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 17, 2026, with 26,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRON options, GS options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IRON Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.