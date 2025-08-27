Markets
IONQ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, PSTG, VEEV

August 27, 2025 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 149,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 22,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 15,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 7,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, PSTG options, or VEEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BIV shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of UPIP
 ETFs Holding FELE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BIV shares outstanding history-> Institutional Holders of UPIP-> ETFs Holding FELE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IONQ
PSTG
VEEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.