Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, PSTG, VEEV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 149,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 22,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 15,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 7,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, PSTG options, or VEEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.