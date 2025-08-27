Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, PSTG, VEEV

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 15,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 7,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, PSTG options, or VEEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
