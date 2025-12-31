Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, DJT, MCD

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 67,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, DJT options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
