IBM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, DJT, MCD

December 31, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 16,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 67,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

