Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTES, ALGM, DG

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 23,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GTES options, ALGM options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: VXZ Videos
CODE Options Chain
DOL shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.