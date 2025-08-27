Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTES, ALGM, DG

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES), where a total of 17,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.5% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,300 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 23,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GTES options, ALGM options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

