Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETN, QCOM, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total of 15,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 5,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,100 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 63,896 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 7,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 54,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 2,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETN options, QCOM options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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