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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETN, QCOM, LRCX

July 29, 2026 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total of 15,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,100 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 63,896 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 7,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 54,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 2,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETN options, QCOM options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ETN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ETN
QCOM
LRCX

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