News & Insights

Markets
DUOL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, ALGM, SPHR

September 18, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 4,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 432,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.9% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 18,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 18,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 6,834 contracts, representing approximately 683,400 underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, ALGM options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UDOW Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of AVTE
 Funds Holding PEBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DUOL
SPHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.