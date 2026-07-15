Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, DLO, SOUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 85,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 6,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

DLocal Ltd (Symbol: DLO) options are showing a volume of 26,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of DLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DLO. Below is a chart showing DLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 202,980 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 45,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, DLO options, or SOUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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