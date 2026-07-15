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COIN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, DLO, SOUN

July 15, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 85,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DLocal Ltd (Symbol: DLO) options are showing a volume of 26,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of DLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DLO. Below is a chart showing DLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 202,980 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 45,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, DLO options, or SOUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further COIN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

COIN
DLO
SOUN

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