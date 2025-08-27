Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, GTLB, OSCR

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 9,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 923,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 18,259 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 79,969 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

