Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, GTLB, OSCR

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 18,259 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 79,969 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
