Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CFLT, LULU, WAL

October 08, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT), where a total volume of 50,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 39,690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 8,129 contracts, representing approximately 812,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,500 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

