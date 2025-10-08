Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CFLT, LULU, WAL

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 39,690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 8,129 contracts, representing approximately 812,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,500 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
