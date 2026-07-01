Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCSI, WULF, CORZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI), where a total of 1,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 166,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) options are showing a volume of 223,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 33,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 85,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 27,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCSI options, WULF options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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