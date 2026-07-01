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CCSI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCSI, WULF, CORZ

July 01, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI), where a total of 1,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 166,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) options are showing a volume of 223,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 33,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 85,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 27,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCSI options, WULF options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CCSI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CCSI
WULF
CORZ

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