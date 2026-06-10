Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BTDR, TGTX, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR), where a total of 88,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 31,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 12,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 32,658 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTDR options, TGTX options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BTDR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.