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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BTDR, TGTX, AA

June 10, 2026 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR), where a total of 88,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 31,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 12,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 32,658 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BTDR options, TGTX options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BTDR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BTDR
TGTX
AA

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