Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKE, PSIX, CXW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), where a total of 9,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 984,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.7% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 601,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 9,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,800 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Power Solutions International Inc (Symbol: PSIX) options are showing a volume of 6,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.1% of PSIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares of PSIX. Below is a chart showing PSIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 23,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,100 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKE options, PSIX options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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