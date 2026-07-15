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BKE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKE, PSIX, CXW

July 15, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), where a total of 9,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 984,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.7% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 601,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 9,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,800 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Power Solutions International Inc (Symbol: PSIX) options are showing a volume of 6,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.1% of PSIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares of PSIX. Below is a chart showing PSIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 23,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,100 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKE options, PSIX options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BKE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BKE
PSIX
CXW

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