Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXON, OXY, DIS

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 53,236 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 8,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 5,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXON options, OXY options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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