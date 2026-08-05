Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXON, OXY, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total of 4,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 462,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 779,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 53,236 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 8,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 5,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXON options, OXY options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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