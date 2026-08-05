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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXON, OXY, DIS

August 05, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total of 4,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 462,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 779,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,600 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 53,236 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 8,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 5,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXON options, OXY options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AXON Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Axon Enterprise market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AXON-> Ken Griffin Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXON
OXY
DIS

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