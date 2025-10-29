Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVTR, EBAY, OPCH

October 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR), where a total of 62,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 55,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 29,363 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,600 underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

