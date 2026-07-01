Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, WMT, VST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 553,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 55.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026 , with 44,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 182,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 20,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 25,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WMT options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMZN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.