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AMZN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, WMT, VST

July 01, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 553,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 55.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 44,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 182,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 20,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 25,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WMT options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMZN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AMZN
WMT
VST

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