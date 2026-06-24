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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALT, SEZL, BE

June 24, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT), where a total volume of 17,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,200 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL) options are showing a volume of 3,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 50,532 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALT options, SEZL options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ALT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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SEZL
BE

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