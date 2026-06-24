Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALT, SEZL, BE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT), where a total volume of 17,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 7,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,200 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL) options are showing a volume of 3,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 50,532 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALT options, SEZL options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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