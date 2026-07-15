Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, TBCH, ACMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 25,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 8,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,800 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 4,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.8% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 20,619 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 115.7% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 4,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,700 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, TBCH options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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