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AAP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, TBCH, ACMR

July 15, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 25,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,800 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 4,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.8% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 20,619 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 115.7% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 4,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,700 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, TBCH options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AAP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AAP
TBCH
ACMR

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