Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UI, AZO, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total of 3,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 396,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 338.8% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 117,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 4,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 254.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 226,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 8,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UI options, AZO options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

