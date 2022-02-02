Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UI, AZO, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total of 3,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 396,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 338.8% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 117,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 4,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 254.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 226,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 8,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UI options, AZO options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.