Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAVE, SAFE, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 7,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) options are showing a volume of 2,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 20,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

