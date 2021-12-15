Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, FB, BA

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 7,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 701,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 298,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 24,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 144,967 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 128.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 8,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

