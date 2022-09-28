Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSTM, WMT, ALKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 4,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 474,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 769,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 40,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) saw options trading volume of 7,133 contracts, representing approximately 713,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, WMT options, or ALKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.