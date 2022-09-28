Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSTM, WMT, ALKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 4,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 474,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 769,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 40,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) saw options trading volume of 7,133 contracts, representing approximately 713,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, WMT options, or ALKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.