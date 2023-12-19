Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, TPC, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 13,271 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 871 contracts, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 21,732 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, TPC options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Historical PE Ratio
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GNUS
DFBG market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.