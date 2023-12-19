Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, TPC, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 13,271 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 871 contracts, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 21,732 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

