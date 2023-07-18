Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PFSI, IBKR, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 2,058 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 309,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 5,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 541,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 17,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
