Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, COST, CSTM

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 19,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 8,494 contracts, representing approximately 849,400 underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, COST options, or CSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALBO
KLTR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.