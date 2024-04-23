Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, COST, CSTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 155,719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 6,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,000 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 19,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 8,494 contracts, representing approximately 849,400 underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

