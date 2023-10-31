News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KRTX, KMX, TWO

October 31, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX), where a total volume of 1,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 106,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 9,974 contracts, representing approximately 997,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) options are showing a volume of 5,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,500 underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KRTX options, KMX options, or TWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

