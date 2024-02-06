Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ICHR, ARCH, MAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR), where a total of 1,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 239,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) options are showing a volume of 1,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 8,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 885,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ICHR options, ARCH options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.