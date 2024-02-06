Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ICHR, ARCH, MAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR), where a total of 1,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 239,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) options are showing a volume of 1,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 8,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 885,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ICHR options, ARCH options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CDx3 Weekly Preferred Stock Newsletter
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBNK
RTK Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.