Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, ENVA, HP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 4,857 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 485,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) options are showing a volume of 854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) options are showing a volume of 4,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,800 underlying shares of HP. Below is a chart showing HP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOG options, ENVA options, or HP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

