Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, GPI, AGNC

April 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 92,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 4,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) saw options trading volume of 1,574 contracts, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 133,465 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 129.2% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 40,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, GPI options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

