AMZN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, BILL, BCO

April 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 324,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 37,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 13,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,644 contracts, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, BILL options, or BCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

