Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, BILL, BCO

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 13,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,644 contracts, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
