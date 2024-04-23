Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, BILL, BCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 324,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 37,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 13,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,644 contracts, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, BILL options, or BCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.